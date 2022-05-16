Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote near you
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.
Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.
This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.
But don't wory, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.
Early voting
68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta
Monday, May 16 until Thursday, May 19 from 8:30am to 5:30pm.
Friday, May 20 from 8:30am to 6pm.
Voting on election day - May 21
68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta
TAFE SA Port Augusta Campus
9-39 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta
Flinders View Primary School
50 Chinnery Street, Port Augusta West
Stirling North Primary School
2-20 Beckman Street, Stirling North
Quorn Town Hall
20 Railway Terrace, Quorn
Wilmington CWA
22 Horrocks Highway, Wilmington
Booleroo Centre District Hall
33 Stephens Street, Booleroo Centre
Did we miss your patch? Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you.
If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to editor@thetranscontinental.com.au