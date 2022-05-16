Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote near you

news, local-news,

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below. This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. But don't wory, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early. 68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta Monday, May 16 until Thursday, May 19 from 8:30am to 5:30pm. Friday, May 20 from 8:30am to 6pm. 68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta TAFE SA Port Augusta Campus 9-39 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta Flinders View Primary School 50 Chinnery Street, Port Augusta West Stirling North Primary School 2-20 Beckman Street, Stirling North Quorn Town Hall 20 Railway Terrace, Quorn Wilmington CWA 22 Horrocks Highway, Wilmington Booleroo Centre District Hall 33 Stephens Street, Booleroo Centre Did we miss your patch? Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you. If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to editor@thetranscontinental.com.au

