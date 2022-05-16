  1. Home
Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote near you

VOTING: The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21, with early voting now open.
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.

Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with our list below.

This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next three years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.

But don't wory, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.

Early voting

68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta

Monday, May 16 until Thursday, May 19 from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Friday, May 20 from 8:30am to 6pm.

Voting on election day - May 21

68 Commercial Road, Port Augusta

TAFE SA Port Augusta Campus

9-39 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta

Flinders View Primary School

50 Chinnery Street, Port Augusta West

Stirling North Primary School

2-20 Beckman Street, Stirling North

Quorn Town Hall

20 Railway Terrace, Quorn

Wilmington CWA

22 Horrocks Highway, Wilmington

Booleroo Centre District Hall

33 Stephens Street, Booleroo Centre

Did we miss your patch? Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for further information on where to vote near you.

If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to editor@thetranscontinental.com.au