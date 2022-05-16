Augusta Park Primary to become student vaccination hub

news, local-news,

Over the next four weeks, children and their families who are not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 will have easier access to the vaccination. The State Government will open 40 vaccination sites at primary schools around South Australia. The program will run in ten schools per week on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Friday, May 27, and then return nine weeks later to administer the second dose. Augusta Park Primary School is one site participating in the program, with vaccinations booked in for Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. On the Fridays, vaccinations will only be available for the school community, as well as older siblings and parents of students. For a student to receive a vaccination their parent must be present and give consent. On Saturdays the wider public can take advantage of the pop-up vaccination sites. Chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said the virus in young children is generally mild. "However it is possible that some children could become severely ill and have long term effects following COVID-19 infection," she said. "That's why it's so important to have our children vaccinated, because it can help prevent children passing the virus onto younger siblings, parents, grandparents and the wider community. "The opening of these 40 school vaccination hubs is a wonderful way to make accessing vaccinations as easy as possible for families to have their children and themselves vaccinated." Minister for education, training and skills Blair Boyer said it is recommended children between five and 11 receive a 2-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the disease. "We know how important vaccinations are to the community, and of course to our children," she said. "That is why we've worked with the Education Department, schools and their communities, to set up these school vaccination hubs across South Australia. "Our goal is to make receiving a vaccination, as simple as possible for families; and having a vaccination clinic at their school - an environment children are familiar with - can help reduce anxiety for any child that might be worried about vaccinations."

Augusta Park Primary to become student vaccination hub