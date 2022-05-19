news, local-news,

Quorn is officially South Australia's best tiny town after taking out top honours in the SA Top Tourism Town Awards. The town was nominated for the Tiny Tourism Town award by the Flinders Ranges Council in April, getting announced as the winner at a ceremony on May 18. Mayor Greg Flint said it was a thrill to receive the award after Quorn put in so much effort as both a town and a community to lift its tourism profile. "As a town and community we have so much more on the horizon to achieve," he said. Quorn has now been put in the running to represent the state at the Australian Top Tourism Town Awards later in the year. "Again, we are very excited to have won this award and look forward to representing South Australia at the national awards and also to promoting this wonderful town and region further," Mr Flint said. The town's prize for winning the award includes a marketing and development package to help further promote its tourism offerings. In the other award categories, Renmark was named the Top Tourism Town and Wallaroo won the Small Tourism Town award.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/66133f5d-f984-46b3-b5d5-e6f607a74ca7.jpg/r3_16_998_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg