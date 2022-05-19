news, local-news,

Port Augusta has recognised its volunteers with a morning tea as a part of National Volunteer Week. Local volunteers were invited to the Yarta Purtli Art Gallery on Wednesday, May 19 to be thanked for their services to the community. Mayor Brett Benbow spoke to the volunteers who came to express Port Augusta City Council's thanks and to hand out certificates to recognise their work. Volunteer Shirley Mundy received further honours, with Mr Benbow announcing she was going to receive a certificate from the Premier in the near future. Ms Mundy said it was lovely and "a wonderful surprise" to be recognised like that, but she was not a volunteer for the accolades. She said she loved volunteering because she got to meet so many different people. "Working a job where you meet the same people every day is so different to when you've retired and you can do lots of different jobs," Ms Mundy said. "Some of them are only an hour or two, but there's always a commitment and it helps you get up in the morning. "It's such a wonderful city to live in and I've really enjoyed visiting the various volunteer jobs that I've done." Ms Mundy has been a volunteer with many different organisations, including Arid Lands, Desert Voices and Meals on Wheels. She said there were "probably too many to mention". Mr Benbow said the value of volunteers could not be understated and he also wanted to thank all of those who did not attend the morning tea. "Volunteers are the backbone of Australia, not just Port Augusta or South Australia," he said. "It's very important that we have volunteers and people with big hearts who will help people in need. "We appreciate what you do and you help a lot of people." Mr Benbow said the volunteers in Port Augusta were able to inspire others and help in many different ways, from rendering services to simply keeping people company. "To even have had the thought of being a volunteer, in the back of your mind you want to help people," he said. "People that help people smile, people who smile feel good, and when people feel good it shares throughout the community."

