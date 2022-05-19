news, local-news,

Port Augusta is still facing problems with anti-social behaviour in the streets, but work is being done behind to scenes to try to address it. According to Mayor Brett Benbow, there has been a lot of work going into securing funding to help tackle anti-social behaviour. During the state election, Labor promised to provide funding to reintroduce a Safe City program in Port Augusta. While the town is yet to see this funding, Mr Benbow said he has been speaking regularly with both Giles MP Eddie Hughes and Stuart MP Geoff Brock to keep abreast of the issue. "With the new government, it takes time," Mr Benbow said. "I believe cabinet may be next week and they'll discuss it again there and into the future I'm sure we'll hear the announcement that funding is part of the budget. "SAPOL are trying to do what they can do, the agencies are trying to step up and provide what they can, but it still needs a lot of work." Port Augusta has been trying to reduce anti-social behaviour for some time now, and Mr Benbow has previously asked for more community support. He said he wanted to give credit to Geoff Brock, who has hit the ground running in Port Augusta to get on top of the anti-social behaviour. "He's showing his good faith in Port Augusta and I do speak to him on a weekly basis," Mr Benbow said. "It's being worked on in the background, the new minister needs to get his head around what's going on and what's happened, which he is doing." Mr Benbow said he is optimistic that the government will pull through to help with the issue, but he will still keep his finger on the pulse to remind everybody that is has not gone away.

