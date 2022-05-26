Discover what's on around the region

news, local-news,

MORNING EXERCISE Port Augusta Park Run Saturday, May 28, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community. STRETCHING OUT Sunrise Yoga returns Friday, May 27, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au TRIVIA NIGHT Salvo's Red Shield Appeal Thursday, May 26, Central Augusta Football Club, 6pm, $10pp (tables of 8), purchase food and drink from club, Theme - Red, tickets available 96 Carlton Pde, phone 8641 1021, 0401 034 064, portaugustacorps@salvationarmy.org.au GRAVE MATTERS History Month Saturday, May 28 at 10:30am. Celebrate History Month with a talk at the Port Augusta Public Library to learn more about the lives and adventures of people from Port Augusta. Call 8641 9151 for more information. SING ALONG Desert Voices Choir Tuesday, May 31 & June 7, LG Riches Centre, Chapel St, Pt Augusta, 7pm-8.30pm, the Community Choir is hosting come and try nights, everyone is welcome if they want to give singing a go. Bring a friend. FUN FOR ALL Reconciliation Week Thursday, June 2, Gladstone Square, 12noon-6pm,get ready for a big event to celebrate Port Augusta's youth and National Reconciliation Week, free entertainment, activities and food for all. BARGAINS GALORE Westside Market Day Sunday, June 5, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities. FAMILY DRAMA Cathedral by Caleb Lewis Wednesday, June 8, Lea Memorial Theatre, 7pm, Cathedral is a thriller, a family drama, and an epic journey of self-discovery. Cathedral is suitable for ages 15+, and contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets - www.countryarts.org.au/events/cathedral/ CREATIVE CATCH UP Connect with others Thursday, June 16 from 5.30pm-7pm. Bring your creative projects to the Port Augusta Library to meet others with similar interests and connect with your community. Call the Community Connections team on 8641 0432 for more information. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send details to editor.transcon tinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12noon Friday before publication.

