Two Port Augusta teachers have been recognised by Catholic Education South Australia (CESA) in its inaugural awards ceremony. CESA held its first Catholic Education Awards ceremony on May 12 and two Caritas College teachers were named as best in their respective categories. Leigh O'Shaughnessy received the Experienced Teacher (Primary) Award and Alanah Rowe was recognised with the Early Career Teacher (Secondary) Award. Mr O'Shaughnessy, known as Mr O to his students, said it was very humbling and a huge honour to go up against other quality teachers he knows. "It's not something you go into teaching to do, you don't go in to win this award," he said. "You just go and do your job. "To be recognised after 20 years for apparently doing a decent job, it's very humbling." He said the award was not just about him, but that it was more indicative of the people and community around him. "It's like winning the Brownlow, it's not just about one person, it's the team around them," he said. "I've been blessed to be able to work with some absolutely top notch people over the last 20 years who have raised the bar and helped me to be the best I can be. "It's a really nice thing and it makes me feel really comfortable with what I'm doing. "We've got a lovely community here filled with really good people and our kids are just great." Caritas principal Damian Smith said he and the school could not be more proud of both Mr O'Shaughnessy and Ms Rowe. "They are incredibly committed to their vocation, they're very skilled and I think it reflects who they are as individuals," he said. "To have two people achieve that level of individual success across 104 catholic schools, almost 8000 staff, it says something about them. "We are super proud of who they are and what they've done." Ms Rowe was away on a school camp and unavailable for comment.

