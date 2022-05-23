Magpies and Vikings storm home

news, local-news,

The A Grade Magpies / St Josephs game was respectable on the score board at half time with Magpies leading 26-20. It just all went haywire in the second half for Joes. Magpies goal attack Nicola Sulley-Beals was everywhere over two thirds of the court including the goal circle intercepting passes, creating play and on occasion netting a few goals16/56. It was Aysha Zada who was the thorn in the side for Joes. How could Joes defenders stop Magpies chief scorer's accuracy 40/56? It was a difficult task. Magpies second half midcourt players Brigette Treloar, Kelsey Pyman and Shaniqwa Stuart in tangent with Sulley-Beales produced a range of safe passing options including the lob to Zada. It was a guaranteed goal result. The lob passes were so effective that Joes defenders Taylor Breen and Shinae Dunlop had no chance to intercept but to position for a rebound. What rebound? To be competitive, dominance in the goal circle is imperative and Joes did not get the chance to gain authority. Magpies midcourters shut the flow of Joes play down to own the second half 30-13. Magpies demonstrated that it has cracker hot firepower to be a threat for the top position in the four teams competition. It was a big Magpies win 56-33. Well played games to Joes Tylah Winton and Zara Heritage on their debut in A Grade. Whenever Vikings and Railways play it is a reminder of last season's grand final. At half time the scores locked at 21-21. Vikings in the second half had an opportunity due to an injury to place Tiana Freeman in the goal circle with Jessie Harris. The combination worked. Harris fed Freeman the scoring rights 19/26. It was a blow to Railway's drive to win. Up until this point in the game Teraleyha Coulthard and Tanikka Warren had a good scoring partnership operating with defenders Peyton Fuller, Sophie Glamuzina and Rebecca Kennedy hard pressing Vikings attack into errors. All that changed once Vikings confidence gushed forward. Allison Pullen, Belinda Myles and Ashleigh McKenna gave all the support required to govern the play around their goal circle. Vikings goalers relished the chances to reaffirm its 2021 winning record against Railways 48-38. Results of the Spencer Junior Carnival Port Augusta won 4 Spencer Junior Carnival Grand Finals. The U17s coached by Beaudine Dalla Santa blitzed Whyalla 27-9 thanks to the fabulous accuracy performances by Jessie Harris and Ashleigh McKenna. The goal circle opportunities came about by the relentless effort by the rest of the team winning turnover plays. U13 Division 1 coached by Venessa Blinman, U13 Division 2 coached by Amanda Horner and U11 Division 1 coached by Tenille Dalla Santa also claimed victory honours.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/74594a95-e194-4258-8767-4c56846bf356.jpg/r86_75_1024_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg