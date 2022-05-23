Dynamite thumps Misfits in RSL clash

news, local-news,

A pair of teams was lucky to escape round 15 of Port Augusta eightball with scores on the board after getting totally blown off the table in the early sets. South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 9 d PABC Shooters 7 In the closest game of the round, the opening three sets were tied, with both teams entering the final set with a score line of six frames each. Mick Freeman won the opening frame of the final set to give Shooters the upper hand, but Swamp Donkeys rallied to win the last three frames to take the match by the narrowest of margins. Jason Waterworth and Troy Coe won three frames from their four attempts to be best players for Swamp Donkeys, with Andrew Reynolds also successful in two from four. Freeman was the outstanding player in the match, unbeaten in his four frames, but his effort was not enough for Shooters, who had three other players winning one frame apiece. West Augusta Tip N Balls 15 d Central Red 1 With Tip N Balls leading by twelve frames to nil after three sets, this match looked to be heading for the first whitewash of the season, until Dani Grantham stepped up in the penultimate frame to put the Red team on the scoreboard. With a score of fifteen wins, you could say that all played well for Tip N Balls. Credit must be given to Brodie Tuip, unbeaten in his four frames, Tim Allport, Scott Mackinlay and Mick Edwards, all with three from three, and Darren Strawbridge who unfortunately won only two of his three frames. RSL Dynamite 14 d RSL Misfits 2 Dynamite started this game determinedly by not conceding a frame in the opening two sets. It appeared as though a whitewash was on the cards in this match, but Angus Grantham and Phil Kovaleff were able to salvage a frame each in the last two sets. Once again, all played well for Dynamite, with Rob Duke, Clay Weidenbach and Norm Wood all winning their four frames and Rob Genahl winning two from four. Misfits used eight players throughout the course of the match, all of whom are gaining valuable experience against much stronger opposition. West Augusta Woftam - Bye

