Some members of the community are escaping day-to-day life through an interactive storytelling experience that takes them to another world. On Sunday, Port Augusta hosted the latest battle for Swordcraft Iron Triangle (SCIT), a live action role-playing group that brings people together from around the Upper Spencer Gulf. Through SCIT, people are able to take on another persona to become a character in Eisendreiech - German for Iron Triangle - and play roles in battle as part of a national story. According to SCIT president Simon Harding, it is "kind of like paintball with swords". Mr Harding, who becomes Eisendreiech's baron, Heindrich, during events, said they play a part in a wider story originating in Melbourne. "We're one of eight chapters around the country and, being a small chapter, our chapter plays as from a small hamlet in the hills east of the main town in an iron-rich area," he said. While the group has seen a lot of support in its nearly six years of operation, Mr Harding said COVID has caused a drop in numbers. "Sunday was a small turn out," he said. "Since COVID, we've lost a number of players whose circumstances through COVID have changed. "We just adapt and improvise and pick game types that work for the smaller numbers of players and we had a lot of fun on the weekend." Those game types included king of the hill-style games where a team of players had to defend a space from another team, and all-in melees where the last player standing won. Mr Harding said all game marshals have needed to train as COVID marshals too, but that does not cause too many problems. "Because of the nature of the game, we're already at physical distance," he said. "There are lots of jokes made about the fact a polearm is a perfect social distance tool." SCIT has already planned its next event for Sunday, June 19 in Port Augusta. Mr Harding said he would encourage new people to come out and just give it a go. "New players are loaned equipment to use and are given all the training they need to take the field in a safe way," he said. "The community is supportive of anyone who wants to get involved." SCIT are also looking to plan events in Port Pirie and Whyalla over the next three months.

