The District Council of Mount Remarkable (DCMR) is celebrating 15 years of service from a Booleroo Centre resident. Collin Nottle has been recognised for his work as a DCMR councillor over the last 15 years. Mr Nottle has been a Telowie Ward councillor since November 2006, and also served as mayor from 2016 to 2018. He said it has been a great honour to serve the Mount Remarkable community during that time. "It is my way of contributing to the community through participating in decision making for the betterment of the whole council community of which I serve," Mr Nottle said. "I acknowledge previous and current administrations and my fellow councillors who have been part of my journey in public life, and of course my wife Heather for her constant support throughout." Current mayor Phillip Heaslip lauded Mr Nottle on his service to the community. "Councillor Nottle has been a great advocate for Booleroo Centre and the wider district and is a valued representative of council," Mr Heaslip said. Mr Nottle also encouraged community members to learn more about how they could be involved in the community through council. "With the upcoming November local government elections now is the time for interested community members, including community minded younger folk who have ideas, energy and drive, to seriously give some thought to whether playing a leadership role in their local community is something they are willing to step up and embrace," he said. "It is really rewarding and I have enjoyed so many aspects of the involvement local government provides."

