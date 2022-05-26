news, local-news,

A love of plants brought one couple to Port Augusta and has seen them play vital roles through the Arid Lands Botanic Garden. Ronda and Peter Hall originally ran the Pinery Nursery down south, but had a passion for eremophilas - an Australian bush with over 300 different species. They were called in to Port Augusta to help with cultivating eremophilas at the Garden in the early 2000s and ended up staying for over 18 years. In all that time, their love of plants has only grown and, while they have both retired, they still volunteer at the Garden every week. According to Ms Hall, coming to Port Augusta had been part of the plan for a long time. "We've always had a passion for the garden, and of course Peter was always of the opinion that he wanted to retire in Port Augusta," she said. "He wanted to grow different plants that wouldn't grow where we were because they didn't like the limestone." OTHER NEWS Ms Hall said she and Mr Hall take on quite different roles in their volunteering, but they are both very passionate about what they do. "I do quite a bit of work in the nursery and Peter, well he just likes playing in the dirt," she said. "He's still passionate about that, but also passionate about various plants that are a bit of a trial for some people and some soils. "We've worked in the garden and tried to give advice here and there where it was needed and mentoring the younger staff that are doing a magnificent job at the moment." She said one of their favourite things had been getting to know the staff and seeing other people's passions for plant life. "Especially with the latest staff because they're a younger group and they're really keen to learn and listen," Ms Hall said. "And they're passionate about what they're doing. "That's to kind of person I like, somebody who has got that passion." The pair also said they want to tell people about the research benefits of studying the plants found in the Garden. Ms Hall said there was plenty of medical research going into the potential uses of eremophilas stemming from ancient remedies. "That's what we're trying to do now - word of mouth to people to try and advertise the fact there's a lot of good reasons for some of these plants to be experimented with," she said. While that research is being done, both Mr and Ms Hall are content to work on their own garden and will continue growing plants for a long time to come. Got a news tip? Let us know at editor@transcontinental.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/4b48bca1-4733-40f4-ad76-f9fd38c36d12.JPG/r10_438_4277_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg