Local police have been helping Stirling North's Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) group make sure house numbers are more visible on the streets.
According to SAPOL, house numbers painted on the kerbs along Progress and Kanyaka Avenues were starting to fade, which can cause problems for emergency services trying to identify houses in critical moments.
Stirling North NHW has been working to repaint those house numbers and enlisted the help of local police for the job.
Port Augusta Police Probationary Constable Rhiannon Ireland was one of the officers who answered the call for help.
PC Ireland said she was thankful to NHW for their work and proactive attitude.
"The group have been most welcoming and supportive with the project," she said.
"They have been passionate to ensure it happens and helpful with gathering resources such as stencils and paint."
Stirling North NHW area coordinator Marty Seymour said he was eager to have more locals join in on the action.
"We would welcome new volunteers with open arms," he said.
"We're always trying to think of new ideas for Stirling North - how we can make it safer and more connected.
"If you're interested in helping us, please join us at our next meeting."
Stirling North NHW meets on the last Tuesday of every month at 7:30pm in the Stirling North Progress Association Hall.
