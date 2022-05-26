news, local-news,

Uni Hub Spencer Gulf (UHSG) has opened mid-year enrolments for regional people looking to start studying tertiary qualifications. According to UHSG chief executive, a lot of people are concerned about enrolling because they think studying will require relocating to Adelaide or another city. "Uni Hub gives people in the region another option for university study," she said. "They can stay in their local community but still have access to face-to-face academic and general university support that is available for students in Adelaide." OTHER NEWS Ms Kuss said UHSG has a focus on qualifications that are in demand for the local area, with fields such as health, social services and engineering seeing major shortages in the region. Earlier this year, UHSG partnered with CQUniversity on an engineering course to help address such shortages. "Current and future shortages in professional and technical engineering skills have been consistently identified as an issue by local employers," she said. "We've already had a great response from local engineering employers who are looking to support their existing workers to undertake the qualification, and there is growing interest from school leavers who are considering engineering as a study and career option." Mid-year intake will be available through UHSG's Port Pirie, Port Augusta and Copper Coast centres. Got a news tip? Let us know at editor@transcontinental.com.au or editor@portpirierecorder.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/d19c18ef-2d5e-41d8-a4eb-ea9ce946045f.jpg/r8_413_2728_1950_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg