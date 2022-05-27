news, local-news,

A giant sports precinct upgrade is officially on the way following a ground-breaking ceremony in the state's north. Sport in Roxby Downs will see a new sports precinct worth $5 million that will include new gender-diverse, AFL standard changerooms to replace the existing facilities. Roxby Council administrator Geoff Whitbread said the old changerooms reflect changing community attitudes over the last three decades. "A modern town like Roxby Downs deserves contemporary facilities so that everyone who participates in sport can feel respected and included," he said. The changeroom upgrades are aimed to embrace the growing number of girls and women in the town taking part in local football. OTHER NEWS New multi-purpose netball tennis courts have also been planned to replace the existing netball courts. Those plans have included a second AFL standard changeroom. Mr Whitbread said the project is being funded through all tiers of government, with federal, state and the local council jumping on board. "The sports precinct upgrade is an example of what can be created when all tiers of government, business and the community work collaboratively towards a common purpose," he said. Mining company BHP and the contractors who took part in last year's smelter maintenance program also came together to donate a combined $506,000 to the changerooms. "We give credit to BHP for the initiative to bring all the contractors together to support the gender-diverse changerooms, which will greatly improve respect, inclusion, diversity and participation in sport in Roxby Downs," Mr Whitbread said. BHP asset president Olympic Dam Jennifer Purdie said the company is proud to support greater participation in community sport through helping with the upgrades. "We thank the many contractors who also made donations to this project while working on Olympic Dam's recent smelter maintenance campaign, for their support in helping to create a positive legacy for the Roxby community," she said. The sports precinct upgrade will be completed in mid 2023. Got a news tip? Let us know at editor@transcontinental.com.au

