After three rounds of Port Augusta table tennis, South Augusta Bulldogs are currently undefeated and look like the team to beat with some early form. Last week Bulldogs had a close win against Westside Hawks, 11 rubbers 40 sets to 8 rubbers 32 sets with the best players David Schooling, who is currently undefeated with 3 singles wins, and other contributors were Tim Clarke, Michaela and Jed Waterworth with a win apiece. For the losers, Karl Chamberlain had two singles wins, Ayrton Franke two wins and Miriam Gregurke two wins in a consistent display. Miriam is really improving this year and keen on a promotion in the rankings. OTHER SPORTS Best matches for the night included Ayrton Franke defeating Tim Clarke 11/8 in the fifth set, David Schooling defeating Ayrton 11/9 in the fifth and Mark Shirley defeating David Christie 11/7 in the fifth, all highly competitive matches. In the doubles Jed Waterworth and Michelia were defeated by Bonney Swan and Miriam Gregurke 8/11 in another great game. In the other match, Stirling North Crows 12 rubbers 37 sets defeated Augusta Park Eagles 8 rubbers 30 sets with Wes Yates, who is also undefeated for the year with three singles wins, Daniel Lutz two wins, Josh Holden two wins, Brodie Elvin and Mick McKinlay one win each. For the Eagles, who are missing the services of Grant Keane who is currently injured, it was hard to name best players. However, Josh Scurrah continues to impress with two singles wins and Whalley Yates two wins. Mick McKinlay defeated Taylor Yates 11/8 in the fifth set, Wes Yates defeated Josh Scurrah 11/7 in the fifth set and Josh Holden defeated Stuart Beaton 14/12 in the fifth in an epic match. Wes better look out for Josh Scurrah in the future as he is out to get him and their showdown with undefeated David Schooling will be good to watch. Best player awards go to Whalley Yates in the juniors and David Schooling in the Seniors after a great night of consistent table tennis. Get along every Monday night at Seaview Christian College at 5.30pm, everyone gets a game. Got sports results? Send them to editor@transcontinental.com.au

