Many parts of the region are struggling to attract skilled and professional workers, which is making it hard for locals to access vital services. The Upper Spencer Gulf has seen a number of skilled job vacancies go unfilled in fields such as engineering, health, teaching and even law. Port Augusta mayor Brett Benbow said even councils are struggling to recruit qualified workers. "We've got a number of roles we're trying to fill and we're struggling to get people to take them," he said. "In the medical field, the doctor shortage is actually shocking; one clinic has one doctor, another has two doctors. "That's detrimental to not only Port Augusta, but also the Spencer Gulf region and that needs to be a major focus from this new government." OTHER NEWS Law firms especially have seen difficulties bringing in new workers, which may come down to universities. Adelaide University Law School lecturer and practicing lawyer Mark Giancaspro, originally from Port Pirie, said from a law perspective there is often a focus on metropolitan work. "I think the universities are a bit guilty here because they don't market or promote regional opportunities as well as they should," he said. "There are a lot of scholarship programs for big metropolitan companies, but I'm not aware of many that exist for equivalent regionals. "I think there's one or two generic scholarships for regional placement, but nothing like you've got for the big city stuff." Dr Giancaspro said the regional opportunities need more attention because they can help to build strong, experienced careers. "I did a placement when I was in high school, in a Pirie firm, and I just remember thinking, 'Jeepers, I didn't know I'd be allowed to do this sort of stuff so soon,' and I was just a work experience kid," he said. "One of the biggest benefits of being a country lawyer is you get to know the people and the people come to know and trust you. "You're just a number in the city." Uni Hub Spencer Gulf chief executive Anita Kuss said job vacancy data in the area continues to re-emphasise professional shortages. While Uni Hub has partnered with universities to bring up more skilled workers, Ms Kuss said it takes time to train students. "You can't churn out a degree-qualified graduate quickly; that does take the three to four years of study," she said. "We are going to have to rely on some form of internal migration, so bringing people in from other regions or capital cities, or even overseas migration in those skilled roles is certainly going to be a part of solving that workforce issue. "We do have to look at how we grow our own skilled workforce, and making higher education and university more accessible locally, so it does provide that opportunity for more people in the region to get involved." Got a news tip? Let us know at editor@transcontinental.com.au or editor@portpirierecorder.com.au

