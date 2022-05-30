news, local-news,

Port Augusta City Council wants to see the state government follow through on their election promises ahead of the new State Budget. Mayor Brett Benbow said he had a few promises in writing, but he would not feel comfortable until he saw them in the budget. He said it was especially important for the ratepayers in the council area as much of the promised funding would keep rates down. "The bottom line is the ratepayers, that's what it's all about," Mr Benbow said. "We've got our draft budget and business plan out at the moment and we are hopeful there will be another very low rate rise." OTHER NEWS During the state election, Labor promised $3 million to the Arid Lands Botanic Garden, which Mr Benbow said would seriously benefit locals. "The Arid Lands nominated funds will reduce rates significantly because that takes out the total spend to run the operation occurring now, which is I think around $680,000," he said. "What's left, we can use to do some upgrading or improving the actual site itself. "That has a major impact on rates this year because you're taking that $3 million straight out of the spend." Botanic gardens in South Australia have normally been state-funded, so Mr Benbow said he was relieved to see Arid Lands getting the recognition it deserves. "Arid Lands was originally formed by Port Augusta's council, but this is now a state asset, it's world renowned and universities are using it for studies," he said. The Labor government also promised $200,000 to fund a program that would help address anti-social behaviour in the town. Mr Benbow said having the government fund and run such a program would allow council to focus on serving the community. Council is also hoping to see funding for promised water infrastructure projects, including the demolition of the old bridge and refurbishing the wharf. Got a news tip? Let us know at editor@transcontinental.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/78539e8c-9cdd-4d26-be11-40fd916d9b16.JPG/r4_520_5999_3907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg