Discover what's on around the region

FUN FOR ALL
Reconciliation Week
Thursday, June 2, Gladstone Square, 12noon-6pm,get ready for a big event to celebrate Port Augusta's youth and National Reconciliation Week, free entertainment, activities and food for all.
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Friday, June 3, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, June 4, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, June 5, (first Sunday of month to Dec 4), 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
SING ALONG
Desert Voices Community Choir
Tuesday, June 7, LG Riches Centre, Chapel St, 7pm-8.30pm, Desert Voices community choir is hosting come and try nights, everyone is welcome if they want to give singing a go. Bring a friend.
FAMILY DRAMA
Cathedral by Caleb Lewis
Wednesday, June 8, 7pm at the Lea Memorial Theatre. Cathedral is a thriller, a family drama, and an epic journey of self-discovery. Cathedral is suitable for ages 15+, and contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets - www.countryarts.org.au/events/cathedral/
CREATIVE CATCH UP
Connect with others
Thursday, June 16, Port Augusta Library, 5.30pm-7pm, bring your creative projects to meet others with similar interests and connect with your community. Call the Community Connections team on 8641 0432 for more information.
MARKET FAIR
Stirling North Markets
Saturday, June 18, Stirling North Progress Hall, 9am-1pm, grab some bargains and delicious food and drink as you browse the hall.
Car boot sale
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, June 19, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
