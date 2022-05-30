Magpies fly high over Railways

The Magpies A Grade commenced its game against Railways by acknowledging reconciliation with an indigenous bib presentation by designers Leah and Jasmine Brown (Wulla Design).
It was an extra special occasion as both designers also designed Matrics indigenous uniform which they presented the night before Magpies presentation.
Having played several years for Magpies, Leah and Jasmine also designed new indigenous Magpies t-shirts to be released on July 9, 2022.
Railways faced Magpies with a couple of key players missing, which a pumped-up proud Magpies disregarded on its way to overpowering the first quarter 19-9 thanks to Zada (12goals) / Sulley-Beals ( seven goals) combination.
Like other clubs, Railway defenders Rosie Venning and Kennedy had trouble defending the lob passes to Zada and the speedy Sulley-Beales zipping around two thirds of the court.
As the game progressed, the destiny of Railways did not improve despite Tanikka Warren and Peyton Fuller gaining some credibility in goal scoring.
Railways even adjusted its midcourt to strengthen defending strategies.
It had no impact on Magpies.
Ellie Packard, Brigette Treloar and Sophie Warren gobbled up poor Railway passing and revelled in securing turnovers to feed its goalers.
Once again, playing coach Zada was in blistering form scoring 36 of Magpies total of 65 goals.
Railways total was 36.
Well done to Annalise Reid and Carmen Skinn in their debut games for Railways A Grade.
St Joseph A Grade also had a couple of key players missing but the first quarter against Vikings looked competitively promising only trailing 9-11.
It all ended when Vikings Jessie Harris found her accuracy skills.
At half time Vikings led 27-17.
St Josephs made changes.
As a trial, Amanda Horner assumed the goal attacking role to feed Courtney Burgess.
The move did not alter Joes situation.
Harris (80 per cent accuracy) and Tiana Freeman held command in Vikings goal circle.
There were some superb interceptions taken by Joes defenders Shinae Dunlop and Zara Heritage, however Vikings shooting accuracy limited further turnover opportunities.
The added Vikings bonus was the reunited defender combination of Kym Bishop and Jasmyn Hewitt (AFLW Crows player).
The steady flow of play from the defending line with Erin Egel, Ashleigh McKenna and Belinda Myles making space for passes further enhanced Vikings winning intent.
The second half sealed Joes fate.
Vikings 30-18 to complete the game 57-35.
Notable points so far in the season are that games are won in goal circles.
Teams face challenges with injuries and COVID isolation of players.
Opportunities have opened for back- up players to get A Grade exposure.
Whilst Vikings and Magpies are at the top of the four team competition, Railways and St Josephs coaches are not overly concerned.
The focus is to be competitive for the finals games.
