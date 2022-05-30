There were still big wins in Port Augusta eightball despite COVID postponing what would have been a big match.
PABC Shooters 10 d RSL Misfits 6
After conceding the opening set by one frame to three, Misfits managed to tie the second and third sets to be in with a chance of causing an upset, going into the final set at five frames to seven.
Shooters were not to be denied however, as they steadied to win that set by three frames to one and thereby claim victory.
They were led by James Little and Rob Grimes, both of whom won their four frames.
Best players for Misfits were Terry McKenzie and Daniel Quigley who won two frames each from three and four respectively.
South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 12 d West Augusta Woftam 4
South got off to a flyer in this match, winning the opening seven frames before conceding a point.
Woftam managed to tie the third set, but South steadied to win the final set by three frames to one and thereby seal a convincing victory.
Standout performances by Andrew Reynolds and Jason Waterworth, both undefeated with four frames each, and Anthony Grantham with three from four ensured that South would take the points.
Best player for woftam was Andrew Thorpe who won two of the three frames that he played.
West Augusta Tip N Balls v RSL Dynamite
Unfortunately, this match was postponed due to COVID protocols.
Central Red - Bye
