Shooters hold on to deny Misfits upset

By Deane Adams
May 30 2022 - 9:30pm
South Augusta Swamp Donkeys Joshua Grantham lined up his shot. Picture: Deane Adams.

There were still big wins in Port Augusta eightball despite COVID postponing what would have been a big match.

