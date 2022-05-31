Grey MP Rowan Ramsey is looking to get around the electorate in the coming weeks ahead of federal parliament's first sitting under the new government.
According to Mr Ramsey, new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for parliament to sit in the last week of July.
Now that Mr Ramsey has said he is willing to claim victory in the seat of Grey, he said a late July sitting will help with getting back into community concerns within the electorate.
"[That] now gives us a time frame to move around the electorate and make sure that I'm on top of things there," Mr Ramsey said.
He said he will be looking to travel throughout Grey to make sure he is up to speed with various projects in the area.
"Things that we committed funding to during the election campaign that Labor did not match, in particular the $10 million for Helping Hand in Whyalla," Mr Ramsey said.
"I will be very keen to meet with the new aged care minister when we know who that is to put a case that they should find that money because that's vitally important to keeping Helping Hand in Whyalla.
"Then there's obviously a lot of other projects - some things [Labor] announced funding for that I will be keen to try and help them with."
Mr Ramsey also spoke on the appointment of Peter Dutton as leader of the federal opposition.
He said he backs Mr Dutton to lead the party well despite his history of "tough jobs" that may have impacted his public profile.
"I think, given time, he will connect well," Mr Ramsey said.
"There will be immediate resistance - I fully understand that because these things are in place, but we're three years away from an election and he has plenty of time to build that rapport with the Australian public."
He said he believes it is important to have a "seasoned operator" at the helm to take up issues with the new government.
