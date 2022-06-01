SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) is looking for volunteers to get involved in the state's north.
SAAS has launched a community recruitment drive to get more people volunteering around Hawker, Quorn and Leigh Creek.
According to Hawker SAAS volunteer Deb Youle, volunteering with the service is easier than people think.
Ms Youle, who has been volunteering for three years, said she values what she has learned through her training.
"I love being able to help people and wish I had made a career out of being a paramedic when I was younger," she said.
"In Hawker, we get very varied patients and jobs, from transporting our elderly to exciting rescues up mountains and driving our ambulance through gorges and creek beds and working with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
"All of this is very satisfying and exciting at times, and I love putting on my uniform."
SAAS said people do not need any medical knowledge to sign up as training is provided and volunteers will have a Cert II in Medical Service First Response and a Cert IV in Health Care by the end.
The service also said volunteers will receive benefits like free ambulance cover and can be reimbursed for the costs of travel and childcare.
For more information, call regional team leader Janet Brewer on 0417 881 950 or visit the SAAS website.
