Port Augusta hospital gets $8 million for upgrades in budget

Port Augusta Hospital will receive $8 million over the next four years to upgrade its aging infrastructure as part of the state budget
In January, when that promise was made, Labor said the upgrades would include an improved security system.
In a May 2 state budget focused heavily on health $3.4 million was also earmarked over the next three years for four additional drug and alcohol rehabilitation beds in Port Augusta.
There was $305.7 million for regional health initiatives in the May 2 budget, with a focus on hospitals and infrastructure, more doctors, improved mental health services and community drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Health Minister Chris Picton said the funds should help take the pressure off of frontline workers.
"We are providing frontline health workers with what they need to do their job properly and safely through a historic investment into services, staffing and infrastructure," he said.
Treasurer Stephen Mullighan said the budget was clearly prioritising health.
"This budget will deliver more beds and employ more ambos, doctors and nurses to boost capacity across the health network and relieve pressure on hospitals and emergency departments," he said.
There was also $1.2 million over four years allocated to reinstate a Safe City program to help address anti-social behaviour in the streets.
Other big ticket items for the regions in the budget include $177.5 million over the next four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will get $4.9 million over three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416 000 will be spent over four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technologies while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025 through a $5 million programme.
The South Australian Government has also earmarked $1 million over four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
