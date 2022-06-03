Port Augusta City Council is happy with yesterday's state budget, with the mayor confident the town will get what it wants.
Mayor Brett Benbow said Council had a positive reaction to the state budget despite a lack of obvious funding for the Arid Lands Botanic Garden.
"Although we can't see it in the budget at this point in time, I've been in contact with both the local members and they guarantee me it's in there for Arid Lands," Mr Benbow said.
"I've also got written confirmation that it will be in there from the members, so I'm confident we'll get it."
While Labor's promised water infrastructure also seemed to be missing from the budget, Mr Benbow was also confident that would still come.
"The water infrastructure was incorporated in the bridge duplication," he said.
"So I assume that's where that funding is sitting.
"We're following both of those items up."
Mr Benbow was pleased to see $1.2 million for a City Safe program, but encouraged people to stop using the name.
"City Safe doesn't exist; what the government is providing is funding for a state program set up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, which we're very grateful for," he said.
"The most positive thing is they have listened."
Health was a big focus in the budget, with Port Augusta Hospital set to benefit from $8 million to upgrade ageing infrastructure.
Mr Benbow said Council would always love to see a zero on the end of that number, but was still happy to see funding put towards health.
He also said the $3.4 million towards four drug and alcohol rehabilitation beds in the town was great to see as they would be good resources to help people find the assistance they need.
