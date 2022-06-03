The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta City Council happy with state budget

Aidan Curtis
By Aidan Curtis
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:40am, first published 12:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Brett Benbow saw the state budget as very positive for Port Augusta. Picture: supplied.

Port Augusta City Council is happy with yesterday's state budget, with the mayor confident the town will get what it wants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Curtis

Aidan Curtis

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.