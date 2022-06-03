The community got involved in Reconciliation Week following a youth event that saw a big crowd of young people join in the fun despite chilly temperatures.
Port Augusta City Council hosted a Reconciliation Week event aimed at the town's youth, with activities and food helping to spread cultural understanding.
Community organisations and youth agencies from around the area got involved with stalls full of crafts and games for those that attended.
Bungala man Jason Dare-Ryan said it was a privilege and "a good feeling" to do the welcome to country to start the event.
"I like doing it because I like to speak my own language, it makes me feel a bit more at home," he said.
"It makes me feel good, being an Aboriginal person and also being respected by the Bungala people."
Council community development officer Brook Mundy said she was really happy to see classes of students getting involved.
"It's really good, we're happy to see some classes from Caritas come down," she said.
"Each of the stalls were asked to provide an activity for either reconciliation or youth.
"We had lots of fun stuff like chalk sidewalk drawing, craft, throwing things, [and] food and lots of fun stuff for the kids."
Caritas student Ben, 11, said it was good to see lots of people and activities there, and it was a great opportunity to learn about reconciliation.
Schoolmate Ciaran said he had been looking forward to coming for a while.
He said it was important to learn more about and support Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders.
"It's very important to acknowledge they are the original custodians of this land," he said.
This year's Reconciliation Week theme is "Be Brave. Make Change."
