Discover what's on around the region

STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Friday, June 10, Central Oval from 6am to 7am. Sunrise Yoga is back, so whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For more information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, June 11, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
CREATIVE CATCH UP
Connect with others
Thursday, June 16, Port Augusta Library, 5.30pm-7pm, bring your creative projects to meet others with similar interests and connect with your community. Call the Community Connections team on 8641 0432 for more information.
MARKET FAIR
Stirling North Markets
Saturday, June 18, Stirling North Progress Hall, 9am-1pm, grab some bargains and delicious food and drink as you browse the hall.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, June 19, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, come and grab a bargain, sausage sizzle, bacon/egg sandwiches for sale, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
TRASHION
Fashion from trash
Every Wednesday until June 25 at the Platform Gallery, 2 Stirling Road. Come have a gander at clothes made from trash by community members across the region.
ON THE TRACK
Squatters Cup
Sunday, June 26, gates open at 11am. Check out the action at the Port Augusta Racecourse for the Farmers and Graziers Squatters Cup. General admission tickets are $10, concession tickets $5 and under 18s get in free.
BARGAINS GALORE
Westside Market Day
Sunday, July 3, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
CUE UP
Free eightball
Have a crack at eight ball at the Commonwealth Hotel. Every Tuesday and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, the eight ball tables are free for anyone to use.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
