An act of reconciliation

As we enter into Reconciliation Week 2022, a local Aboriginal family - the Ryans - received some welcoming news regarding artefacts belonging to late family member and extremely gifted Adnyamathanha artist, David Ryan.
Cynthia Webster, who is the great niece to Mr Ryan received an unexpected but exciting phone call from Sydney resident, Jennifer Whiting who had come into possession of the artefacts through a private collector wishing to return the items to the descendants of Mr Ryan's family.
The artefacts were traded by Mr Ryan to Rachel White the rations distributor in return for additional rations for his family in the 1930s at the post in Depot Springs.
The artefacts came into the possession of a private collector who had seen a news report of Mr Ryan's extensive collection held in the South Australian Museum along with other Aboriginal artefacts.
The private collector was prompted by the news report to return the artefacts to Mr Ryan's descendants.
Jennifer Whiting, who was the contact between the private collector and the Ryan family, organised a trip to Port Augusta at the beginning of May to present and return the artefacts to the family.
Upon viewing the artefacts the family were deeply moved by this gesture and plan to have the artefacts placed in the care of the South Australian Museum with Mr Ryan's already impressive collection.
