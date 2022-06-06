Shooters were the surprise packet in round 17 of Port Augusta eightball, beating Tip N Balls in the last set.
PABC Shooters 9 d West Augusta Tip N Balls 7
In the match of the round, fourth placed Shooters proved too strong for the second placed Tip N Balls.
With scores tied at six frames apiece heading into the last set, Shooters were able to hold their nerves to win the set by three frames to one and secure the victory by the narrowest of margins.
James Little and Rob Grimes won three of their four frames to be the better performers for Shooters, whilst the seven frames for Tip N Balls were shared between Scott Mackinlay with three, and Tim Allport and Brodie Tuip with two, all from four frames played.
West Augusta Woftam 10 d RSL Misfits 6
Woftam got off to a poor start in this match, losing the first set by one frame to three.
They improved as the match went on, winning two frames in the second set, three in the third and completely dominated the final set, winning by four frames to zero.
It proved to be a convincing win for Woftam after scores were tied at the end of the third set.
Dick Elliot and Bradley McKenzie with three wins from their four frames, and Ian Long with two from four were the best players for Woftam, whilst Misfits were best served by Alan Quigley and Daniel Quigley with two wins each from three and four frames respectively.
RSL Dynamite 13 d Central Red 3
After tying the opening set at two frames apiece, Dynamite proceeded to dominate the match and did not lose another frame until the third set, when the unfortunate Clay Weidenbach completed an eightball break, only to see the cue ball fall into a pocket after he had potted the black ball.
Thus his opponent won the frame without using his cue.
Rob Duke and Norm Wood were unbeaten, winning their four frames for Dynamite.
Rob Genahl won three and Weidenbach two of their four games.
Three individual players were credited with wins for the Red team.
South Augusta Swamp Donkeys - Bye
