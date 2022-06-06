The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Tight win to start off Port Augusta eightball round

By Deane Adams
June 6 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round 17 of Port Augusta eightball. Picture: Shutterstock.

Shooters were the surprise packet in round 17 of Port Augusta eightball, beating Tip N Balls in the last set.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.