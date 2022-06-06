In the Port Augusta netball A Grade, St Josephs - with its renowned players - turned on a wonderful display of fast disciplined, winning netball which caught Railways on the back foot.
Joes goaler Lucy Janiak returned from injury and with Charlotte Hill blitzed the scoring with a 15-6 first quarter lead.
Advertisement
It took Railways goalers Teraleyha Coulthard and accomplished defender/fill-in goaler Peyton Fuller in the second quarter to settle and achieve an equal scoring result with its opponents.
Joes still kept its nine goal lead at half time 26-17.
It looked like there was going to be a turning of the tide in the third quarter for Railways.
Accuracy played a good part in the revival, coupled with a change of pace in the midcourt.
In her first A Grade appearance, Lakeesha Pickett added strength to the defence line which was under the pump with Joes Janiak and Hill owning all the dominance in the circle.
Railways tall defenders Sophie Glamuzina and Rebecca Kennedy appeared to misjudge the unexpected low and quick flick passes Joes goalers were applying.
Joes sparkled in the fourth quarter.
The team cohesion rose to a new level.
All game, Shinae Dunlop, Taylor Breen and Brooke Groth earned countless possessions via interceptions and rebounds to be the principal leaders in turnover play.
The feeds to Janiak and Hill from Maia Sharenberg and Kelli Harvey were flawless making it hard for Railways defenders to reverse the course of action.
Opportunities dried up for Railways.
It was show time for Joes in the last quarter, 16-3, to win the game 51-32.
Janiak 28 goals, Hill 23, Coulthard 18, Fuller 14.
A Grade Vikings burst Magpies bubble.
The demise was not predicted.
The first half shone for Magpies with goalers Aysha Zada and Nicola Sulley-Beales setting the scene with a 31-27 lead.
The second half transformed into a Vikings domination which influenced relentless defending tactics.
Advertisement
The style took a toll on Magpies players.
Adding to Magpies demise was the numerous times Vikings goaler Tiana Freeman was left unattended in the goal circle which was a dream boost to outscoring Magpies 16-11 in the third quarter.
Magpies Shaniqwa Stuart - usually a wing defender, but in the absence of Jones and Warren assumed the goal defender role with Ellie Packard - was superb in play interceptions.
However, the rebounding power belonged to Vikings goalers Freeman and Jessie Harris.
Vikings players Allison Pullen, Ashleigh McKenna, Belinda Myles and Ellyssa Myles kept tight rein on Magpies midcourt players.
When Magpies Brigette Treloar heavily hit the deck in a possession contest it was clear that the intensity had reached a level Magpies were not expecting.
Advertisement
It unsettled Magpies performance.
Vikings domination continued to the 61-53 win.
Freeman 33 goals, Harris 26, McKenna 2, Zada 29, Sulley-Beales 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.