Port Augusta City Council has put out its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) to coincide with National Reconciliation Week.
RAP was officially launched on Thursday, June 2 at Council's National Reconciliation Week event in Gladstone Square.
Advertisement
According to mayor Brett Benbow, RAP will "pave the way" for Council's reconciliation journey.
OTHER NEWS
"[It will] provide a framework to guide towards creating an inclusive and respectful environment in which the cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are acknowledged, shared and celebrated," Mr Benbow said.
"By developing this Reconciliation Action Plan, we are attempting to develop a Port Augusta Community that accepts Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"We aim to develop strong relationships built on trust and respect, and that are free of racism."
Council chief executive John Banks encouraged the community to "truly connect" with the plan.
"The success of our efforts will be determined by the extent to which our business operations, the accessibility of our services and our own mindset and attitudes contribute to continued progress for reconciliation," Mr Banks said.
Mr Benbow said Council worked with Reconciliation Australia to make the plan the best it can be, but there is still more to be done towards reconciliation.
"Things on paper and words don't mean a lot; the actual document is an action plan," Mr Benbow said.
"We will action what we need to to make sure we move forward."
The community can view RAP on Council's website.
Council said hard copies will be made available from the Civic Centre on 4 Mackay Street if required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.