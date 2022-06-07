The Transcontinental
Port Augusta City Council announces Reconciliation Action Plan

Aidan Curtis
By Aidan Curtis
June 7 2022 - 7:30am
Port Augusta City Council community development officer Brooke Mundy and chief executive John Banks at the Reconciliation Week event in Gladstone Square. Picture: supplied.

Port Augusta City Council has put out its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) to coincide with National Reconciliation Week.

