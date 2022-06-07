University of Adelaide researchers will be travelling around regional South Australia to highlight the importance of First Nations' Sea Country and marine parks as homes for invaluable species.
Researchers will be bringing an "education roadshow" to regional schools to teach students about South Australia's diverse and important marine wildlife.
Cuttlefish, along with sea eagles, white sharks, sea lions, and southern right whales, have been identified as the fab five iconic animals from South Australia's marine environment.
The researchers will hold workshops during the day, which will include an interactive lesson on marine protected areas, Sea Country and the five iconic animals.
Marine biologist from the University of Adelaide's School of Biological Sciences Dr Nina Wootton explained many people do not realise the wonderful sights that are on our back doorstep.
"By working with schools and tourist operators we hope to bring these underwater wonders into the classroom and improve community awareness of marine park values," she said.
During the workshops, students can create artworks highlighting their learnings, some artworks will join a travelling art show and the winning artists will receive prizes and tourist experiences in which they can see some of the species and environments they have learnt about.
Port Augusta has been scheduled for workshops in Augusta.
Researchers will also be visiting CuttleFest in Whyalla on July 15.
