The Transcontinental
University of Adelaide researchers look to teach schools about sea life

June 7 2022 - 10:30pm
A sea lion underwater. Picture: Carl Charter.

University of Adelaide researchers will be travelling around regional South Australia to highlight the importance of First Nations' Sea Country and marine parks as homes for invaluable species.

