The Pichi Richi Marathon will soon be upon us once again, but registrations are closing soon.
Flinders Ranges Council has warned local athletes that registrations for the 40th Pichi Richi Marathon will close on Monday, June 20 at 11:59pm.
Mayor Greg Flint said he wants to see the event continue growing from last year.
"The 40th anniversary is a great time to celebrate the history of the event and to reflect over how much it has grown and with the national accreditation achieved last year, this has really lifted its profile," he said.
"If you are wanting to take part in this great event, then please remember to go online and secure your tickets and also book any bus transport you need for the day.
"Registrations are only being accepted online, apart from the Junior Dash where you can register on the day, so we don't want anyone to miss out."
Council has secured funding through the Regional Sport Events Fund to help pay for buses to transport participants to starting lines and back.
"Transport of participants is one of the big budget items for the Marathon, therefore to have received this funding has enabled more dollars to be spent in other areas which is fantastic for the overall event," Mr Flint said.
The race will be held on Sunday, June 26, with event ambassador Stephen Moneghetti set to be the official starter of the full marathon.
