The Pichi Richi Marathon is going from success to success and will take a route from Port Augusta to Quorn with a backdrop of magnificent scenery.

By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:01am
Imagine ... a horde of sweaty marathon runners comes around a bend and under a bridge used by an historic railway, surrounded by gum trees.

Greg Mayfield

