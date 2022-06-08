Imagine ... a horde of sweaty marathon runners comes around a bend and under a bridge used by an historic railway, surrounded by gum trees.
This will be the scene in the Pichi Richi Marathon program that winds through the Flinders Ranges from Port Augusta to Quorn.
The event, on Sunday, June 26, will cover a nationally-accredited 42 kilometres and dovetail with shorter routes for other races.
The marathon will start at Port Augusta's Standpipe Motor Inn, travel through the Stirling-Quorn turn-off and pass under one of the bridges of the historic Pichi Richi Railway tourist attraction on the way to the finish line at Quorn.
Organisers hope for 400 entries for what will be the 40th event.
It is set to be bigger and better with Ambassador and former Olympics marathon runner Steve Moneghetti AM, of Australia, looking to take part in one of the competitions as well as being the official starter of the marathon.
Flinders Ranges Council Mayor Greg Flint said the 40th anniversary was a great time to celebrate the history of the event and to reflect on how much it had grown.
"The national accreditation achieved in 2021 has really lifted its profile," he said.
The council won funding through the federal government and worked with Sport Australia through the Regional Sport Events Fund to support the buses which transport participants to starting lines and back.
"Transport is a big-budget item for the marathon so to have received this funding has enabled more dollars to be spent in other areas," Mr Flint said.
The council has been involved in the organisation of the marathon for many years and, in particular, for the past few years has worked closely with the Port Augusta Lions Club.
"The partnership formed with the club is invaluable," Mr Flint said.
"The volunteers help to organise the event and all work extra hard on the day to ensure the course is all set up including water points, all starting points and at the finish line."
The marathon is made possible with the support of many other sponsors including major sponsor the Great Northern Lodge, platinum sponsor Port Augusta Physio, gold sponsor Oz Minerals and silver sponsor Quorn Caravan Park.
Mayor Flint reminded people they need to book online before the close-off date.
"Registrations are only being accepted online, apart from the Junior Dash where you can register on the day, so we don't want anyone to miss out," he said.
Final registrations for the event close at 11.59pm on Monday, June 20. For more information go to www.pichirichimarathon.org.au
