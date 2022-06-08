The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta's locals are telling the world how good it is to 'live, work and play' in the region

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BRIDGE: The project to build a new bridge across Spencer Gulf at Port Augusta created many jobs in the town. Here is a picture of the Joy Baluch AM Bridge before construction began.

With booming job opportunities in the region, Port Augusta and the Far North are in the midst of $60,000 digital campaign to help newcomers settle in the area to "work and play".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.