With booming job opportunities in the region, Port Augusta and the Far North are in the midst of $60,000 digital campaign to help newcomers settle in the area to "work and play".
The campaign is already tasting success with an "enormous" number of clicks to the videos on the Port Augusta-based Regional Development Australia Far North website.
The RDA led the way with a one-minute video promoting the Far North that was released in January, but there are others compiled with backing from councils in the area.
As well, Business Port Augusta has partnered with the RDA to create a video promoting Port Augusta. It was released on the website about a month ago.
Chairwoman of Business Port Augusta Virginia Lloyd welcomes new residents.
"Come join our community. There are plenty of business and job opportunities and if you are looking for a bigger house or more time in your day, making a move to Port Augusta could give you everything you want," she said.
"There are grand, natural wonders at your doorstep just three hours' drive from Adelaide. We have plenty of jobs, a low cost of living, a welcoming community and active outdoor lifestyles.
"We aim to attract people and businesses.
"There are so many opportunities. We just need to get those people here, especially with a lot of projects coming through. There are massive, massive projects in the region."
The videos won't be seen on local television because the creators feel it would be preaching to the converted ... we all know how great it is to be in Port Augusta and the Far North.
The RDA Far North chief executive officer, Claire Wiseman, said an "enormous" number of clicks had been recorded by visitors to the website.
"It tells people about available businesses and has a list of jobs," she said.
"If a family or anyone is looking to relocate, this is the kind of information they are looking for."
As a sign of the success of the campaign, people have been sharing the clips.
Chairman of the RDA Far North Mark Sutton said the region was "booming" and desperately needed hundreds of workers in healthcare, hospitality and agriculture and other sectors.
"In an innovative attempt to address this, RDA Far North launched an online campaign to entice new residents to make a fresh start in the region," he said.
"The campaign features interviews with real residents in the region, showcasing the abundant opportunities, whether they be looking to start a career, raise a family or launch a business. The region has plenty to offer."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
