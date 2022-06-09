Port Augusta City Council has released its draft Annual Business Plan and Budget for 2022/2023 for community consultation.
The community will be able to have their say on the draft budget throughout June, which Council said gives it a better picture of what the people of Port Augusta need and want.
Council chief executive John Banks said one of the key features of this year's budget is a 1.2 per cent reduction in general rates.
"This reduction is reflective of the $750,000 contribution by the SA Government towards the operating costs of the Australian Arid Lands Botanic Gardens, which brings this garden in line with other Botanic Gardens in South Australia, which receive State Government funding," Mr Banks said.
The people of Port Augusta will be able to provide feedback through the "Your Say" portal online or through written submissions.
Mayor Brett Benbow encouraged people to get involved and have their say.
"By having 'Your Say', the local community is helping to make our Council area a better place to live," he said.
"Not only in 2022/23, but also for future generations as well."
Council will also hold a public information session on Thursday, June 16 at 5:30pm in the Flinders Room at Central Oval where the community to directly ask questions about the draft budget.
People will need to book in advance to be able to attend the session, though, either online or by phone on 8641 9100.
There will also be a special council meeting on Tuesday, July 5 from 6pm for Council to receive submissions on the draft.
Council said some of the other key items within the draft budget include:
