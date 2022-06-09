The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Port Augusta City Council seeks community feedback on draft business plan and budget

June 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Augusta mayor Brett Benbow wants to see the community actively engage with budget feedback. Picture: supplied.

Port Augusta City Council has released its draft Annual Business Plan and Budget for 2022/2023 for community consultation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.