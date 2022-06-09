Love for the game and a bit of luck have been the driving factors in one local football player's major milestone.
Michael "Mugga" Curley has been playing footy with West Augusta for most of his life, reaching 300 senior games for the club on Saturday, June 4.
After making his senior debut in 2003 as an Under 18, he was never aiming to reach such a big milestone, with a love of footy keeping him on the field for so long.
However, while he does love the game, Mr Curley said there has been a lot of luck on his side to keep playing.
"I've been pretty lucky with an understanding wife," he said.
"I've got three boys who play as well, so they enjoy going to the footy, going into the changerooms and that sort of stuff.
"It all helps me keep going."
He said family support, with his parents, wife and kids coming out to watch pretty much every game, has been one of the best parts of playing.
The luck has even spread to his work as a refrigeration mechanic, and Mr Curley said he was thankful his workplace understood the importance of footy.
"I don't have a lot of time off through footy, but occasionally when you're a little bit too sore on a Monday, they say it's alright to not come in," he said.
"[It's a] very understanding workplace that allows me to do it, I've been very lucky with that."
Even with premierships and now 300 games under his belt, Mr Curley said there is something else he is even more proud of from his time with Westies.
"The thing I'm probably proud of the most at the moment is we've not been going well in the last few years and I've hung around and helped out," he said.
"I don't know why, it's just something I'm proud of that I've stuck it out where others have left."
Now that he has been in the game for such a long time, though, Mr Curley has been thinking about the next steps in his local footy career.
He said he has recently gotten into coaching Auskick on Sunday mornings, and taking the reigns at a senior level is one of his goals.
"Eventually, I'd like to coach but you can only play once," Mr Curley said.
"Once you stop, I think you stop, so I'll play for as long as I can."
Mr Curley said Westies is a family club, and he looks forward to seeing his kids continue to grow up playing the game he loves.
