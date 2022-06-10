Businesses in Port Augusta are bouncing back hard with many reporting an uptick in turnover, but it is not all good news for some.
According to Business Port Augusta media officer Darren Sherriff, some businesses are doing better now than they were pre-COVID.
"All businesses I speak to, whether it be retail, whether it be professional services, everyone seems to be flat out at the moment," Mr Sherriff said.
"The turnover seems to be up on pre-COVID."
He said while there have not been many new businesses cropping up in town, existing businesses seem to be thriving with increased turnover.
That was supported by Ozzies Coffee Lounge owner Anita Heneker, who said she really struggled during COVID shutdowns, but she is much happier now that things are opening back up.
"I had to dig into savings that I luckily had to survive, even though we were getting that bit of money through the government," she said.
"[I'm] just glad that things are getting back to 'normal' compared to what it had been in the two years before that.
"Now with the borders being open, I'm getting a lot more of the tourists back through."
Mayor Brett Benbow said tourism has been beneficial for Port Augusta in recent weeks, with increased traffic trickling through to local business.
"We're seeing a lot more caravaners pulling up, so tourism is starting to pick up a lot," he said.
"Tourism has been very active since the borders have opened and COVID has started to ease somewhat."
Despite an uptick in business, some in the middle of Port Augusta are still struggling to attract customers due to anti-social behaviour on the streets.
Orana Pets and Accessories team leader Heidi Robinson said anti-social behaviour has had a bigger effect on business than COVID.
"None of us want to be alone, so we always try to have two people on at all times," she said.
"People are so scared, so they don't go outside now."
Orana staff said they had seen fights, purse snatchings, and have even had to let customers exit the store through the back door to get back to their cars safely.
Business Port Augusta has been hearing similar issues, and Mr Sherriff said retail is bearing the brunt.
"That anti-social behaviour is keeping people out of the CBD," he said.
"Retail-wise, some of the shops down the bottom end [of Commercial Road] are feeling the pinch on that."
The state budget announced on Thursday, June 2 allocated $1.2 million towards addressing anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, but what exactly that will look like remains to be seen.
