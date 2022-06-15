Discover what's on around the region

CREATIVE CATCH UP
Connect with others
Thursday, June 16, Port Augusta Library, 5.30pm-7pm, bring your creative projects to meet others with similar interests and connect with your community. Call the Community Connections team on 8641 0432 for more information.
STRETCHING OUT
Sunrise Yoga returns
Friday, June 17, Central Oval from 6am-7am. Whip out the yoga mat and limber up. For information and bookings, contact admin@centraloval/com.au
MORNING EXERCISE
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, June 18, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
MARKET FAIR
Stirling North Markets
Saturday, June 18, Stirling North Progress Hall, 9am-1pm, grab some bargains and delicious food and drink as you browse the hall.
CAR BOOT SALE
Port Augusta Lions Club
Sunday, June 19, Wharflands Esplanade, carpark opp skate park,8am-12.30pm, grab a bargain, food and drink, space bookings limited, $5 per single, $10 per double, information call 0427 796 689
BATTLE IT OUT
Swordcraft Iron Triangle
Sunday, June 19, at Braddock Oval, Pt Augusta, 1.30pm. Join in on the live action role-play fun with Swordcraft. Beginners always welcome, some gear and training provided.
BAKED SPUDS
The Salvos Hub
Monday, June 20, 100 Carlton Pd, Port Augusta, 9.30am-1.30pm. Head on down to the Salvos Hub and get stuck into a baked potato.
TRASHION FAIR
Fashion from trash
Every Wednesday until June 25 at the Platform Gallery, 2 Stirling Road. Come have a gander at clothes made from trash by community members across the region.
ON THE TRACK
Squatters Cup
Sunday, June 26, gates open at 11am. Check out the action at the Port Augusta Racecourse for the Farmers and Graziers Squatters Cup. General admission tickets are $10, concession tickets $5 and under 18s get in free.
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Fridays at the Salvos Hub, 100 Carlton Pd, Port Augusta, 10am-11.30am. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
