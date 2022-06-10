Artists will make their mark or "malka" at an indigenous exhibition at Port Augusta.
The Yarta Purtli Art Gallery in Port Augusta opened the Malka Art Prize on Thursday, June 9.
Advertisement
Now in its 13th year, the art prize was the brainchild of the late Marvin McKenzie Senior.
His vision was to hold an Aboriginal art show so artists would have a space to showcase their works.
"Malka" is a word used by several Aboriginal language groups in the Port Augusta region. It means "mark or painting".
"This year there were 49 entries from First Nations artists from around the region," said Marika Davies, arts officer at Port Augusta City Council.
"Children and elders have submitted entries. We were particularly impressed with the quality and uniqueness of the works submitted."
Bungala Solar Farm partnered with the council to support the competition with $20,000 on offer for the overall winner.
Sunny Rutherford, Sustainability Manager for Enel Green Power, representing the solar farm, said his company was "delighted to support emerging or established First Nations artists from the local region".
"We are humbled to be part of an important exhibition showcase," Sunny said.
Council chief executive officer John Banks said the art prize was a "stepping stone" for Aboriginal artists to be discovered and showcased.
"Previous winners have gone on to feature at art exhibitions around Australia," he said.
"The exhibition is a drawcard for tourists to the region."
The exhibition will be at the gallery, Beauchamp Lane, Port Augusta, from the June 9 until July 23.
There will be a public auction of all works on Thursday, June 23, at the gallery.
To register as a bidder visit: https://www.portaugustaevents.com.au/bidder-registration-form.html to fill in the online form. Once registered, you will be sent more information about the auction.
Voting for the People's Choice Award will be open until Saturday, June 25.
The winner will be announced at Nunga Screen at the Lea Memorial Theatre on Thursday, July 7.
You can see the artworks and vote for the Peoples Choice in person at the gallery or online: https://www.portaugustaevents.com.au/malka-2022/.
Advertisement
See the online catalogue and vote with your favourite catalogue number.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.