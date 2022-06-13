Port Augusta netball was represented in the under 17, under 15, under 13 and under 11 grades at the SA Country Championships over the long weekend.
The under 15 side was able to go all the way, taking home the title of country champion.
Coached by Tiffany Warren, the team won nine out of 10 games, advancing to the semi-finals where it beat old foes Whyalla 20-18 to earn a grand final place against Western Border.
The final was an exciting game, and at half time Port Augusta trailed by two goals.
The determination to win was fever high. Western Border defended with a midcourt screen which forced Port Augusta to rely on its defence line of Sophie Warren, Lacey Badcock and Tori Groth to reset play going forward to goalers Jada Grosser and Taya O'Dea.
Port Augusta's midcourt players Zara Thiele and Imogen Myles expended a lot of energy creating clear passages of passing to the goalers to create a turnaround and finish with a 31-28 win.
Port Augusta's U17 Division one team, coached by Beaudine Dalla Santa, consisted of players who compete in the local A grade competition.
The exposure proved to be beneficial with nine of 11 wins to make the 'knock-out' finals round.
At half time Port Augusta was two goals down against Murray Bridge.
The fire power ignited in both goal circles, and it was a goal for goal affair until the last few minutes.
Jessie Harris and Ashleigh McKenna battled through tough physical Murray Bridge defenders.
Defenders Rebecca Kennedy and Sophie Glamuzina made it difficult for Murray Bridge goalers but it was hard to defend accuracy - Murray Bridge won by three goals.
The team success was three out of 10 wins and advanced to the Division 2 'knock-out final' meeting Port Lincoln who were fast off the mark to gain a seven-goal half time lead.
Port Augusta was more settled in the second half equalling the scoring efforts of Port Lincoln but the victory remained with the opposition by seven goals.
Coach Venessa Blinman confirmed that all players loved the experience and were enthusiastic learners from each game.
This is the second year that SA Netball has included the U11 division in the tournament to expose the players to a playing level that will inspire them to further compete in higher grades.
The Port Augusta team won two out of five games.
Coach Tenille Dalla Santa reports ''in their first year of introduction to Country Champs the players steadily improved over the one-day competition gaining confidence playing against other regional teams. Their teamwork was exceptional".
From the players' perspective the vibe on the competitive weekend was amazing.
Win or lose it was a memorable experience - one which gives thirst to return in 2023 especially since Port Augusta won the U15 Division 1 championship.
