Big margins prevail across eightball competition

By Sharon Hansen
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:50am, first published June 19 2022 - 10:42pm
Picture: Shutterstock

With the competition leaders, RSL Dynamite having the bye, the results of round 18 of the Port Augusta eightball competition on June 7 provided no upsets as the second, third and fourth placed teams easily accounted for their opponents.

Sharon Hansen

Local News

