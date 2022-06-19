Big margins prevail across eightball competition

With the competition leaders, RSL Dynamite having the bye, the results of round 18 of the Port Augusta eightball competition on June 7 provided no upsets as the second, third and fourth placed teams easily accounted for their opponents.
West Augusta Tip N Balls 11, West Augusta Woftam 5
Woftam were able to take the game right up to their more fancied opposition, tying the opening two sets and entering the second half of the match at four frames apiece.
Tip N Balls put their foot to the floor in the second half, only conceding one more frame and running out convincing winners.
Tim Allport and Neville Karger, both unbeaten with three wins from three frames, Brodie Tuip with three from four and Dave Allport with two from three were the best players for Tip N Balls.
For Woftam, Bradley McKenzie and F J Parkes won two from four whilst Wayne Cox won the only frame that he played.
South Augusta Swamp Donkeys 13, RSL Misfits 3
It was a dominant performance by South, who had conceded only one frame going into the final set. Misfits did manage to salvage a tie in that set, but it was too little too late.
Andrew Reynolds and Jason Waterworth were unbeaten with four wins from four attempts, Troy Coe won three from four and Joshua Grantham won two of his four frames to complete a good team effort.
Three individual players won a frame each for Misfits, with Phil Kovaleff successful in the only frame that he played.
PABC Shooters 13, Central Red 3
For the second consecutive game, the Red team were able to tie the opening set, but then had to wait until the final set to record their next winning frame.
A very good team effort from Shooters was headed by Mick Freeman and Rob Grimes who were undefeated with four wins apiece, while Rebecca Grimes and James Little won three and two frames respectively.
Three individual players won a frame each for the Red team.
RSL Dynamite - bye
