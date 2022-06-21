Grosser makes her netball A grade debut for Magpies

Fifteen-year-old Jada Grosser, coming off success as a 15 and under country championship player, threw caution and nerves to the wind in her A grade debut for Magpies in Port Augusta netball competition.
Her goal accuracy level and boldness to confront St Josephs' reputable defenders was inspirational.
In fairness to Joes' defenders Taylor Breen and Shinae Dunlop there was not much they could do to curb the accuracy blitz that tested their abilities.
Where defenders Breen and Dunlop did excel to keep Joes in a competitive frame was the interceptions in the goal third area and the few rebounds Aysha Zada and Grosser afforded.
Magpies goalers accuracy blitz recorded a half time 24-21 lead.
Joes still had an ardent desire to challenge.
Its' midcourt players Tylah Winton, Charlotte Hill, Maia Scharenberg and Brooke Groth (retired injured in fourth quarter) ably flowed possessions to deliver scoring opportunities to goalers Lucy Janiak and Amanda Horner.
All was looking good in the fourth quarter as Joes caught up with Magpies to even the score line.
Unbelievably a Joes collapse occurred as accuracy went down the drain and Magpies defenders lifted to a new level.
Ellie Packard dominated with numerous interceptions, Sophie Warren and Jessie-Lee Jones positioned well to gain goal circle rebounds to push play through Louise Hunter and Kelsey Pyman.
The effort earned Magpies a nine-goal lead.
With five minutes to the final whistle Joes composed itself to reduce the deficit by five goals.
Magpies, with 90 per cent accuracy, overshadowed Joes 60pc to win 48-43.
Well done Jada Grosser on a champion performance.
Another champion performance was from top seeded Vikings against challenger Railways.
The game came down to the last quarter.
Vikings kept its reputation in place 12-9, 9-9, 12-10 however had to find a way to survive the Railways well-known fourth quarter pressure finale.
Welcome back Mikala Fuller to add to the strength of Railways midcourt line-up.
The team required the extra experience to match up with Vikings experienced midcourt players Allison Pullen and Belinda Myles.
Both Vikings and Railways have excellent young talent that resist intimidation.
They focus on their strengths and seem to understand their roles in their respective teams.
Railways Teraleyha Coulthard is a goal scoring wizard anchored by Tanikka Warren as the steadying influence.
Vikings has the ever-reliable scoring machine Jessie Harris with substantial support from Tiana Freeman to hold out rebounding threats.
Railways in the last quarter did excel in turn-over play to grab a 38-38 leveling score.
It was the last few minutes that Vikings had to hold firm with safe passes to save its game.
Its five goals lead was reduced to two goals.
Railways was so close to causing an upset but top seeded Vikings won again 42-40.
As there are only four A grade teams all coaches are focused on preparing for the finals round in August.
