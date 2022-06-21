The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Grosser makes her netball A grade debut for Magpies

By Sue Dalla Santa
June 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fifteen-year-old Jada Grosser, coming off success as a 15 and under country championship player, threw caution and nerves to the wind in her A grade debut for Magpies in Port Augusta netball competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.