The Commissioners, singing for Vanuatu in regional communities

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:42am, first published 1:00am
A group of Vanuatuan singers will be to performing at Murray Bridge All Culture Fest this Saturday, June 25.

