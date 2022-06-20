A group of Vanuatuan singers will be to performing at Murray Bridge All Culture Fest this Saturday, June 25.
The Commissioners began singing in Vanuatu in 1996 but now the group performs around South Australia.
David Avock, the group's leader, moved to Port Augusta in 2021, leaving The Commissioners in Vanuatu.
Upon arriving in South Australia, David started another group under the same name with Vanuatuan acapella singers from regional South Australia, including Murray Bridge resident, Ronnie Negwelle.
David said, as part of the Vanuatu Acapella Union, the Commissioners have been travelling around South Australia, performing in churches and at events.
"We've been to Murray Bridge, Gawler, Port Lincoln and Adelaide City, we've been to heaps of places to sing," David said.
The Commissioners were asked to perform three songs at the upcoming Murray Bridge All Culture Fest, organised by the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council and the Migrant Resource Centre.
The three songs the group will perform include the Australian National Anthem, and two traditional Vanuatuan songs.
"The two songs are basically talking about Vanuatu, Vanuatuan culture, the island, the waters, how beautiful they are," David said.
"[They're about] the beautiful smiles of the Vanuatu people everywhere you go, whether or not you are a stranger the people will give you a smile."
The Commissioners plan to perform more shows later in the year, fundraising money for not only the group but their families in Vanuatu.
"We're planning to start a business to support our families and our communities back home," David said.
"Throughout the rest of this year we will start to do some fundraising and if anybody is interested in supporting us with our idea, they're most welcome to."
