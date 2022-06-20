The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Spencer Gulf League's Port Augusta 'powerhouse' footy club marks its 110th anniversary

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:41am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Premiership milestones came thick and fast at a special celebration of South Augusta Football Club's 110th birthday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.