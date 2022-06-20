Premiership milestones came thick and fast at a special celebration of South Augusta Football Club's 110th birthday.
The club marked the occasion by having a good win against Solomontown, 21-15 to 15-8. to stay in touch with the top two teams in the Spencer Gulf League.
Best for South were Ethan Reid, Caleb Ritter, Kriston Thompson, Billy-Jo Russell and Trent Ritter and goalkickers were Trent Ritter 7, Jamhal McKenzie 4, Clayton Milera 3, Kahran McKenzie 2, Cam Tiggeman 2, Aziel Stuart, Ethan Reid and Jak Kerin.
A past players and officials day was held to celebrate the milestone with recognition of the 2012 A grade premiership 10-year anniversary and the 1972, 1962, 1952 B grade premierships together with the 1942 A grade premiership.
Bill Applebee attended to represent the 1952 B grade premiership team.
In 2012, South Augusta 15-8 (98) defeated Solomontown 9-12 (66) to win the premiership with best players Alan Margitich, Mark Horner, Ryan Struck, Brandon Hurt, Brock Laube and Simon Brusnahan and goalkickers Ben Trewartha 3, Brodie Cox 2, Todd Kernahan 2, Chris Heron 2, Daniel Dohnt 2, Lee Schmidt, Jason Lukich, Mark Horner and Tom Payne.
A good crowd attended the day with presentations held after the senior match to recognise the premiership wins .
There was a presentation by Rod Baker of a framed 100-year anniversary guernsey donated by the family to recognise the contributions made by the late Billy Baker.
South Augusta, also known as the Bulldogs, has been a force in the league in recent years, notching up a series of premierships and grand final appearances.
The team is packed with stars, many of them indigenous players who mesmerise their opponents.
The club looks like it could have a chance to make the grand final again this year.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
