Discover what's on around the region

TRASHION
Fashion from trash
Every Wednesday until June 25 at the Platform Gallery, 2 Stirling Road. Come have a gander at clothes made from trash by community members across the region.
Advertisement
ON THE CANVAS
Paint it Friday
Fridays at the Salvos Hub, 10am to 11:30. Learn some art skills while having fun with paints. 100 Carlton Parade, Port Augusta. Call 8641 1021 for more details.
Morning exercise
Port Augusta Park Run
Saturday, June 25, Young Street, at 8am, join in with people who want to enjoy some exercise while connecting with community.
Get some market fair
Quorn Produce and Craft Market
Sunday, June 26, Quorn Town Hall, 8.30am-2.30pm, homemade goods, local produce, handmade arts and crafts, food and drink available.
In tune with nature
Music at the Garden
Sunday, June 26, Aust Arid Lands Botanic Garden Cafe, 144 Stuart Hwy, from 10am, Pt Augusta Music Club members will entertain, bookings phone 8641 9117.
On the track
Squatters Cup
Sunday, June 26, gates open at 11am. Check out the action at the Port Augusta Racecourse for the Farmers and Graziers Squatters Cup. General admission tickets are $10, concession tickets $5 and under 18s get in free.
Cue it up
Free eightball
Advertisement
Have a crack at eight ball at the Commonwealth Hotel. Every Tuesday and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm, the eight ball tables are free for anyone to use.
Free skin checks
Skin cancer screenings
Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 at Gladstone Square. Lions Medical Research Association are sponsoring free skin checks for the community. Screenings only take 15 minutes. Call Andy on 0419 184 112 or Maureen on 0427 239 079 to book your spot now.
Bargains galore
Westside Market Day
Advertisement
Sunday, July 3, 42-44 Mildred St, Pt Augusta West, check out stalls which include plants, food, arts and crafts, barbecue and morning tea facilities.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
If you want to list an event send to editor.transcontinental@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 12noon Friday before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Transcontinental
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.