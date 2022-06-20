The Transcontinental
Fierce rivals displayed some great skills in Spencer Gulf League match at Port Augusta

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:57am
STRONG: Corey Davies, seen here in the 2021 Spencer Gulf League Grand Final, led the way for the Cats against South Augusta.
RUCKMAN: Cats ruckman Austin Munzberg, pictured in the 2021 Grand Final against Lions, was injured in the South Augusta-Solomontown match at Port Augusta on Saturday.

South Augusta raced away from Solomontown for a 43-point win at Central Oval, Port Augusta, on Saturday in what was a great exhibition of football by both teams.

