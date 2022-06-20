South Augusta raced away from Solomontown for a 43-point win at Central Oval, Port Augusta, on Saturday in what was a great exhibition of football by both teams.
No-one was prepared to predict a winner until late in the third quarter and the teams went into the final break separated by about 20 points in the Bulldogs' favour.
South kicked seven goals and the Cats scored six in the last quarter. Final scores: 21-15 (121); 15-8 (90)
It was a shoot-out between the club's key forwards and two leading goal-scorers in the competition.
The Cats' Dylan Boundy notched up six goals to take his tally to 30 for the year as leading goal-kicker in the Spencer Gulf League.
Meanwhile, South full-forward Jahmal McKenzie scored four goals to take his season's total to 28, just behind Boundy.
His team-mate Trent Ritter at centre-half-forward also got among the goals with seven.
Darcy Kildea, Kriston Thompson, Ethan Reid, Clayton Milera, Caleb Ritter and Kahran McKenzie were outstanding for the home team.
With South having had a dozen representatives in last week's Spencer Gulf League inter-competition team, it was considered likely that those players would tire late in the match, but this was not to be as they powered home.
Class Solomontown midfielder Corey Davies was shadowed by Paul Glass, but his skills shone through for the visitors.
Jono Hayes was strong in the middle for Solomontown and "second ruck" Graham Cooke manfully shouldered the load after Austin Munzberg was sidelined with injury.
The Cats never gave up, but South turned it on for the first time this season and are in third position on the ladder.
The Bulldogs will play Port on Saturday in what should be a win for the Port Augusta outfit while Solomontown faces Lions in what should be a thriller.
*In other matches, Lions 17-8 (110) defeated Central Augusta 3-8 (26) and Port 19-14 (128) defeated West Augusta 8-6 (54).
