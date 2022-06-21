The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Special administrator is still running affairs of a Port Augusta-based Aboriginal group

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFORM: Adnyamathanha community members Cheryl Coulthard-Waye and Charlie Jackson want to see reform of their native title group.
CRITIC: Vince Coulthard, who represents some Adnyamathanha, has criticised the special administration of the native title group.

The special administration of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association will continue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.