The special administration of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association will continue.
The Registrar of the Office of Indigenous Corporations decided to extend the special administration to December 31.
Administrator Peter McQuoid said the extra time was to make any changes required under a Supreme Court judgement.
He said that depending on what the judgement says, these were the next steps that might happen:
The situation was outlined in a newsletter from Peter McQuoid who was appointed by the registrar on April 17, 2021, as special administrator for Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association (Aboriginal Corporation)
He said it was his seventh newsletter as the special administrator for the association.
"While I am in this role, I will send regular newsletters to let you know what I'm doing to help get your corporation ready to hand back to members' control," he said in the message addressed to members, traditional owners and other interested people.
A dispute over access to financial records held by Rangelea has reached the Supreme Court.
This is the latest development in a long-running saga regarding the finances of the Adnyamathanha Traditional Lands Association.
Adnyamathanha elder Charlie Jackson, of Port Augusta, called for a royal commission into the affairs of native title groups including the association.
The special administration has been criticised by Vince Coulthard who represents some Adnyamathanha.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
