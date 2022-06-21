Dr Nigel Stewart, a leading children's doctor known throughout Port Augusta and the outback, is retiring.
After nearly 30 years of service, paediatrician Dr Stewart will step down at the end of June.
Born and educated in Auckland, New Zealand, he came to Port Augusta in 1993, during which he was the sole-handed regional paediatrician at Port Augusta Hospital.
He led the Northern Regional Paediatric Unit at the hospital in 1995 and the unit has expanded to include extra paediatricians, paediatric specialists from the Women's and Children's Hospital, registrars and nursing staff.
He worked in areas involving child protection behavioural management, issues for children, school-based learning and developmental issues.
Dr Stewart taught as a Honorary Clinical Lecturer at the University of Adelaide from 1995 and since 2003 as a Senior Lecturer in Child Health with the University of Adelaide for rural teaching.
Passionate about education, he and his team increased the number of medical students undertaking their undergraduate training at the Port Augusta Hospital. His achievements:
Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network's acting chief executive officer, Angela McLachlan, thanked Dr Stewart for his "valuable contribution".
"He has dedicated nearly 30 years or service to the Port Augusta Hospital as a regional paediatrician and is a valued member of the community," she said.
He has been a key member of our network's clinical leadership team and has chaired some key clinical governance committees, including the Perinatal Practice and Review Committee and the region's Mortality and Morbidity Committee.
"We greatly appreciate all that he has brought to the region and wish him the best in his retirement," she said.
Dr Stewart was instrumental in the creation of the Northern Regional Paediatric Service and in setting up paediatric outreach clinics around many rural and remote areas of South Australia.
"He is a passionate advocate for rural children and rural health care and he has had a profoundly positive impact on the lives and well-being of children and families in the region," Ms McLachlan said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
