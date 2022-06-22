The Transcontinental
Home/News/Local News

Mystique as Quandong Festival goes ahead with its star attraction being out of season

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOOD: The Flinders Ranges is home to native food that will be featured at the inaugural Quandong Festival in Quorn.

There is a sense of mystique surrounding the inaugural Quandong Festival at Quorn, north of Port Augusta.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Augusta news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.